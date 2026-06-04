Automatic Draft Registration Raises Questions Among Young Americans

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By Morgan Knight, Armani Durham and Zoe Cummings | Howard University News Service

As the federal government moves toward automatically registering men ages 18 to 25 for the Selective Service System, a long-standing requirement tied to a potential military draft, confusion and concern are growing among young Americans.

The policy shift is intended to streamline the registration process and increase compliance by using existing government databases, such as Social Security and DMV records, rather than relying on individuals to sign themselves up. While officials frame the change as administrative, many young people say it feels more significant.

John Aden Wilson, a 20-year-old college student who plans to join the D.C. National Guard, said his initial reaction was uncertainty and concern.

“I was a little bit worried,” Wilson said. “It feels like it sets up the future generation to become pawns of whatever administration is in power.”

Although Wilson is already involved in the military in a non-combat intelligence and logistics role, he said his perspective might be different if he had no connection to service.

“If I wasn’t already going into the National Guard, I think I would have been more worried,” he said. “Now it feels less like a choice and more like something that’s forced.”

The United States has not used a military draft since 1973, during the Vietnam War. Still, registration with the Selective Service has remained mandatory for men, though enforcement has historically been inconsistent. The move toward automatic registration changes how that requirement is experienced, particularly for younger generations who may not have been fully aware of it.

Wilson said many people his age misunderstand what the change actually means.

“A lot of people think this means you’re going to be sent off to war immediately, and that’s not true,” he said. “It just means you’re in the system. A draft would have to be officially activated for anything beyond that.”

He added that there is also confusion about the difference between registering and being drafted.

Registering for the Selective Service simply means a person’s information is entered into a system that could be used in the event of a national emergency. Being drafted, however, would only occur if the government officially reinstates the draft and begins calling individuals to serve in the military.

“I don’t think the government has clearly explained that difference,” Wilson said. “And that lack of clarity is what scares people.”

Misinformation circulating on social media has only added to the anxiety. Some posts falsely claim that automatic registration leads directly to military training or deployment.

“I’ve had people ask me if being registered means they have to go to basic training right away,” Wilson said. “That’s not the case at all.”

Still, he believes social media plays a mixed role.

“It depends on who you follow,” he said. “There’s misinformation out there, but there are also people trying to explain what’s really happening. You just have to be careful about where you get your information.”

Beyond confusion, the policy raises broader concerns about government authority and privacy. The use of centralized databases to automatically enroll individuals has prompted questions about how personal information is being used.

“That’s what worries me the most,” Wilson said. “Where is that information going, and how else is it being used? The government doesn’t always have the best track record when it comes to protecting people’s data.”

The change also shifts the symbolic meaning of registration. For some, signing up for the Selective Service was previously seen as a civic duty tied to patriotism. Automatic enrollment removes that element of personal choice.

“Signing up yourself felt like you were doing your part,” Wilson said. “Now it feels like, ‘We already have your name, you don’t have a say.’”

At the same time, not all young Americans view the policy through the same lens.

Brock Morgan, who is pursuing his master’s degree at Northwestern University, said military service was never part of his plans and views the potential return of a draft as deeply troubling.

To him, the decision represents a dangerous step backward.

“It’s a waste of time, resources, taxpayer money and most importantly American lives over something that didn’t need to happen,” Morgan said.

Wilson emphasized that, regardless of perspective, young people should remain engaged, particularly through voting.

“People think once something like this happens, there’s nothing they can do,” he said. “But that’s not true. Elections still matter. Congress still matters. That’s how you push back.”

For veterans like Keith Austin, who served nearly 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, the conversation reflects a deeper disconnect between civilians and the military.

“I think for you to understand the military, you need to have at least been part of it,” Austin said. “The reason we serve is to protect the freedoms people use every day.”

But for many young Americans, the issue is less about understanding the military and more about trust in the institutions making these decisions.

“I would fight to protect my country,” Wilson said. “But I think people want to understand what they’re being asked to fight for and why.”

As the policy moves forward, that question of purpose, transparency and trust remains at the center of the national conversation.

Morgan Knight, Armani Durham, and Zoe Cummings are reporters for HUNewsService.com

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