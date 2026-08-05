Ship Struck Near Hormuz as U.S. and Iran Disagree Over Whether Talks Exist

A cargo vessel reported being struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz as the United States and Iran issued conflicting accounts about diplomacy.

President Trump said negotiations were underway and described the moment as Iran’s last opportunity to reach an agreement. Iranian officials said there were no direct U.S. talks and that discussions with Oman concerned only temporary safe navigation through the strait. Oil prices rebounded nearly 3% following Monday’s sharp decline.

Orlando Advocate analysis

The conflict cannot be declared near resolution while the parties disagree over whether negotiations are even happening.

For Central Florida, continuing disruption means possible increases in: