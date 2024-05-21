Democratic Black Caucus of Florida’s 41st Annual Conference

To Include Exciting, Powerful, Engaging Speakers, Workshops, and Gala

By Louis C Ward | Westside Gazette

Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones, both well known for being part of the Tennessee Three and being representatives in the Tennessee State Assembly, will be the keynote speaker and special guest respectively at the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida’s 41st Conference June 7 through 9, 2024 at the Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive, Orlando, Florida.

The Tennessee Three are Justin J. Pearson, Justin Jones, and Gloria Johnson, who’s white. All are Tennessee state representatives who joined a protest for gun control in front of the State House after a fatal shooting in Nashville at a private school where a shooter killed three children and three adults. Pearson and Jones were expelled for their participation. Johnson avoided expulsion. In a special election, Pearson and Jones reclaimed their legislative seats.

“‘Democracy Will Not Die On Our Watch’ is our theme and DBCF have planned an informative and exciting conference with workshops that will highlight specific ways and means to protect our Democracy, re-elect President Joe Biden, elect more Democrats, and pass Amendment 4,” said DBCF President Trevor Mallory.

“Our Gala on Saturday evening with the Tennessee Three’s Justin J. Pearson and Justin Jones, two young Democratic heroes, who are energetic and powerful activists is a major attraction at this year’s conference,” concluded President Mallory, who basked in reality that many will attend the Gala to see and hear the keynote speaker and special guest.

The DBCF will host two new notable events at its 41st Conference, our Faith-Based Leadership Candidate and Black Media Strategic Mini Summit Luncheon and our Candidate Extravaganza.

This will be a three panel luncheon where we celebrate and give recognition to these three critical groups, who working together can change the trajectory of the 2024 election. Some of those participating on the panels are: Senator Shevrin Jones, Representatives Patricia Williams and Anna Eskamani, Candidates Stanley Campbell and Rod Joseph, Founder Jasmine Burney-Clark, Black Media Owner Vernon Watson, NNPA Chairman Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Bishop James David Stockton III and Bishop Richard Williams.

Each group will have the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and most importantly unite purpose, process and engagement so that we can make sure “Democracy Does Not Die on Our Watch.”

During the Candidate Extravaganza, Democratic candidates from across the entire state of Florida will have the opportunity to share their platform.

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida was established in 1983, to unite and increase the political power for Black Democrats who went unnoticed. The Caucus is an integral part of the Florida Democratic Party’s infrastructure, which unites talent with opportunity to facilitate voter building through educational forums effecting voter registration drives (EVRD), get out the vote (GOTV), voter action network (VAN), vote by mail (VBM), and support qualified candidates approved by the Black Caucus.

For information concerning conference registration, placing an ad in Souvenir brochure, and becoming a sponsor of the conference, please call (850) 259-4735, (448) 488-4042 or visit WWW.DBCFlorida.org

The post Democratic Black Caucus of Florida’s 41st Annual Conference first appeared on BlackPressUSA.