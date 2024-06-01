OP-ED: Yet Another Justice Makes a Mockery of the Supreme Court

The Appointments Clause of the Constitution does not specify qualifications for Supreme Court justices. So presidents have routinely established their own criteria for nominating people to the Supreme Court.

by Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div., Orlando Advocate

To get past the Senate vetting process, most presidents choose candidates who have relatively strong legal credentials and a decent reputation for expertise in a specific legal field. They do not always get it right. While being a lawyer is not a constitutional or legal requirement for a Supreme Court justice, all nominees to date have indeed had a legal background, meaning that they understand the seriousness of engaging in activities that evince the appearance of impropriety.

When it comes to the Supreme Court, the Constitution also does not outline the intellectual or temperamental traits justices should possess.

Lifetime appointments mean Supreme Court Justices— the final authorities on what the Constitution says and means— hold immense power. The proverbial saying that ‘power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely’ applies absolutely to Supreme Court Justices, as it conveys the view that, as a person’s power increases, their moral sense of right and wrong tends to diminish.

At the far end of the spectrum are the police who use their power to abuse the very people they are sworn to “serve and protect.” And at the other end are the Justices who are obliged to provide the intellectual leadership for the nation, the beacons of light guiding the citizenry to the true meaning of the lofty words of the nation’s founding documents.

But a closer look at what the power of the position has produced within the Court has uncovered character deficiencies unfortunately protected by constitutional privilege. Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia, for example, were shown to have both been frequent recipients of money, trips, favors and other gifts from people appearing before the high court seeking favorable rulings. Thomas’ wife, Ginny, has made a very substantial living apparently trading her husband’s position for money, contracts and influence. In the real, non-Supreme Court world we would call those things what they are— bribes. But the shroud of the High Court protects them from prosecution– or any form of meaningful censorship.

And to make matters worse, the justices even refuse to be bound by any code of ethical conduct other than what exists in their own minds.

Despite all the revelations about judicial improprieties, nothing has changed at the Supreme Court. Back in 1969 Abe Fortas resigned under threat of impeachment for alleged financial improprieties unrelated to his duties on the court. Today, such a thing would simply never happen.

Supreme Court Justices have a license to be unethical for life. Not all are guilty of using it, but it is patently unconscionable for any man or woman with no moral compass to be beyond the reach of all authority.

Most recently, Justice Samuel Alito has formally refused to recuse himself from any and all cases involving ex-president Donald Trump or the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Recusal is a judge’s withdrawal from a case when he or she is not qualified to be involved because of a possible conflict of interest or lack of impartiality.

In an unbelievable display of bad judgment, Alito (he says it was “his wife”) actually flew a “Stop the Steal” flag at his home three days before Biden was inaugurated president, and he also publicly flew the U.S. flag upside down. Can there be a more obvious statement of his pro-Trump bias? This is exactly why he should recuse himself. But he refuses to do so. And I get it– he can’t help his friend if he’s not involved in the decision-making process.

National security and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf recently noted— correctly, in my view— that “Alito, by saying he should not recuse, demonstrates clearly why he should not be on the court in the first place.”

It may be extremely naive of me and others similarly minded to believe that the Supreme Court could ever be more than the collective biases, prejudices and personal agendas of the people appointed to serve. But if justices get to be glaringly political in their approach to cases that come before the court, maybe the nation would be better served by a court that reflects that reality— one with an equal number of Democrats, Republicans and Independents appointed each presidential term. At least then we could dispense once and for all with the fantastical notion that the Supreme Court is an institution of high principles and judicial integrity.

Lifetime appointments for morally and ethically challenged people do the nation a great disservice in the long run.