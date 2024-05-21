OP-ED: Our Role in Perpetuating the Downfall of Democracy: A Call to Action

A Message from NNPA’s Chairman of the Board

We must all stand before Christ to be judged. Everyone will get what they should. They will be paid for whatever they did—good or bad—when they lived in this earthly body. 2 Corinthians 5:10 (ERV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr., Publisher of the Westside Gazette Newspaper

As citizens of a democracy, our role in shaping its course cannot be overstated. Whether we cast our vote for President Joe Biden and the strides he has made for inclusion or Donald Trump for all that he has done and is doing to discredit this country as a democracy as a whole, our actions affect what happens in our country’s history. We better believe that our responsibility for our rights extends way beyond the ballot box; it includes the values we uphold, the causes we champion, and the ideals we strive and will fight for.

No one man, woman or other should stand in the way of our freedom for equal rights and our will to be FREE-come hell or high water!

The actions of those who lead speak volumes about the direction in which we are headed. Whether we stand for women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), affirmative action, or combatting white supremacy, our choices shape the landscape of freedom, equality, and justice for all.

Supporting candidates who champion values essential for equity, it is not enough. We have to hold leaders accountable, demanding transparency, integrity, and loyalty to the principles upon which our democracy stands. We cannot afford to be passive observers, content with merely casting our votes and hoping for the best. We must actively engage in our communities, standing up for the voices least heard, demanding change, and standing up against injustice wherever it may intrude.

The continuation of democracy depends on us and rests squarely on our shoulders. It is a collective endeavor, requiring the participation and dedication of every citizen who is willing not to fall for the bovine excretions. We must refuse complacency and apathy, recognizing that the fight for democracy is ongoing and requires our persistent concern.

Now is not the time for us to be divided or allow our lack of concern to see our democratic systems crumble right before our eyes.

We have to know who is in the “foxhole” with us before we can conquer the foes who are attempting to destroy us by keeping us apart.

It is a time for unity and action. Regardless of our political affiliations, we must come together in defense of our shared values and the principles that define us as a nation. Only then can we ensure that freedom, equality, and justice are not just lofty ideals, but tangible realities for all Americans.

