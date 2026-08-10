James J. Carter Installed as 84th President of the National Bar Association

Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

Black cast members are blessing audiences with soul-stirring performances on Broadway. There are currently 28 productions that are splendidly spotlighting our grace, talent, and soul-rejuvenating abilities on the Great White Way. Moments of pure delight await you whether you go to experience “Ragtime”, “MJ: The Musical”, “The Lion King”, or “Hadestown.” It blesses my soul every time I look at a Broadway stage and see us being spectacular!

“& Juliet” playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre asks what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? She gets a second chance at life and loves her way. It stars Gianna Harris (Juliet) and features Mackenzie Meadows (Lady Capulet/Nell); Zalah Vallien (Judith); Darien Daah Van Rensalier (Augustine); and Michael Ivan Carrier (Thomas).

“Aladdin,” playing at the New Amsterdam Theatre, is Disney’s movie come to life and tells the story of Aladdin, a poor boy, falling in love with Princess Jasmine. The musical features Michael James Scott (the Genie); JC Montgomery (Sultan); and Dennis Stowe (Jafar).

“The Book of Mormon,” playing at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, is a musical about the Mormon faith. Derrick Williams (the General); Jacques C. Smith (Mafala Hatimbi), and Sydney Quildon (Nabulungi).

“Buena Vista Social Club,” playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre, is inspired by true events and shows you the heart of Cuba, telling the story of the legends who lived and created the musical sounds of Havana. The cast features Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara); Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos); Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim); Isa Antonetti (Young Omara); Leonardo Reyna (Young Ruben); Da’Von T. Moody (Compay); Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee); Mel Seme (Ibrahim); and Jainardo Batiste Sterling (Ruben).

“CATS: The Jellicle Ball,” playing at the Broadhurst Theatre only through August 8th, is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “CATS” reimagined, and the Jellicle Cats are having a Ball. It is Broadway meets runway, a purrrfect time. This production has an amazing cast which features Andre De Shields (Old Deuteronomy); Bebe Nicole Simpson (Demeter); Dava Huesca (Rumpleteazer); Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap); Garnet Williams (Bombalurina); Jonathan Burke (Mungojerrie); Junior La Beija (Gus); Nora Schell (Bustopher Jones); Primo Thee Ballerino (Tumblebrutus); Robert “Silk” Mason (Magical Mister Mistoffelees); Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger); Teddy Wilson Jr. (Sillabub) and “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella).

“Chicago,” playing at the Ambassador Theatre, tells the delightful, sexy stories of the women of Murderess Row. It features Jacqueline B. Arnold (Matron “Mama” Morton); Sean Samuels (Martin Harrison); and James T. Lane (Harry/The Jury).

“Death Becomes Her,” playing at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre, is a musical comedy based on the 1992 film of the same name, about two women who want to stay young and work out an unholy alliance to stay beautiful, so of course it backfires. It stars Michelle Williams (Viola Van Horn) and features Taurean Everett (Chagall).

“Death of a Salesman,” playing at the Winter Garden Theatre, tells the compelling story of salesman Willy Loman. It features K. Todd Freeman (Charley); Michael Benjamin Washington (Bernard); and Karl Green (Young Bernard).

“The Great Gatsby,” playing at The Broadway Theatre, is an amazing musical telling of the classic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. It features China Anne McClain (Daisy Buchanan) and Corbin Bleu (Nick Carraway).

“Hadestown,” playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre, tells the myth of Orpheus trying to overcome Hades and return to his love. The cast stars J. Harrison Ghee (Hermes); Gary Dourdan (Hades); Jordan Tyson (Eurydice); John-Michael Lyles (Orpheus) and features Khori Michelle Petinaud (Fate).

“Hamilton,” playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is a beloved musical that focuses on the life of Alexander Hamilton. The cast stars Marcus John (Alexander Hamilton), and features Lencia Kebede (Angelica Schuyler); Donald Webber Jr. (Aaron Burr); Simon Longnight (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson); Isaiah Johnson (George Washington); Wallace Smith (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Amina Faye (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds).

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” playing at the Lyric Theatre tells an engaging story of Harry Potter and other students at Hogwarts. It’s a magical time at the theatre! It features Rachel Christopher (Hermione Granger).

“Just In Time,” playing at Circle In The Square Theatre, is about the life of singer Bobby Darin. It features Lance Roberts (Ahmet Kirshner).

“The Lion King,” playing at the Minskoff Theatre, is the beloved Disney musical that brings the movie version of the same name to glorious life with lifelike puppets, a captivating storyline, powerful, meaningful songs, and helps one appreciate the circle of life. It stars L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa); Sidney Nicole Wilson (Sarabi); Pearl Khwezi (Nala); and Bonita Hamilton (Shenzi).

“The Lost Boys” will be playing at the Palace Theatre with previews beginning March 27. The new musical tells the story of Lucy and her two teenage sons as they move to a sunny coastal community in search of a new start, only to discover that it has a terrifying secret. The cast features Dean Maupin (Paul) and Maria Wirries (Star).

“MJ The Musical,” playing at the Neil Simon Theatre, tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life and features 25 of his biggest hits. The cast stars Matte Martinez (MJ) and features Brandon Lee Harris (Michael); Antoine L. Smith (Joseph Jackson/Rob); Sasha Allen (Katherine Jackson); Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. and Jackson Robert Vann alternate as Little Michael; Blake Channing Taylor (Little Marlon); Matthew Frederick Harris (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones); Michael Andreaus (Berry Gordy/Nick); Lloyd A. Boyd III (Randy Jackson); John Edwards (Jackie Jackson); Nick T. Daly (Jermaine Jackson); and Brion Marquis Taylor (Marlon Jackson).

“Moulin Rouge” is playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. As Bohemians and Aristocrats mingle, this musical celebrates truth, beauty, freedom, and love. It features Andre Ward (Toulouse-Lautrec); Rayven Bailey (Arabia) and Donnie Hammond (La Chocolat).

“Oh Mary,” playing at the Lyceum Theatre, is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks prior to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It stars Phillip James Brannon ( Mary’s Husband).

“The Outsiders,” playing at the Jacobs Theatre, is a musical that tells the story of the haves and the have-nots as poor and rich kids clash. It features Runako Campbell (Ace); and Alejandro MullerDahlberg (Steve).

“Paranormal Activity” will play starting August 14 at the August Wilson Theatre; it tells the story of James and Lou who move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. The play stars Travis A.Knight (James).

“Ragtime” playing at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater tells the incredibly musical story of three families going after the American Dream, it shows racism against Blacks and prejudice against immigrants in this country and features a brilliant Black cast including Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker Jr.); Nichelle Lewis (Sarah); John Clay III (Booker T. Washington); and Caleb Stallings (Coalhouse Walker III).

“The Rocky Horror Show,” playing at Studio 54, is a sexy, fun cult classic musical. It encourages audience participation. It features Amber Gray (Riff Raff); Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Columbia) and Boy Radio (Phantom).

“Schmigadoon!” playing at the Nederlander Theatre is a hilarious musical comedy about a couple living in a musical as they try to find love. It features Ayaan Diop (Carson) and Isabelle McCalla (Emma Tate).

“Six” is playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. A British pop musical, it goes into the lives of the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII. The cast features Khalia Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) and Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves).

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” playing at the Marquis Theatre, is based on the Netflix TV show; the story captivates on Broadway. The production stars Ayana Cymone (Patty Newby) and features Zoe Sage (Sue Anderson) and Jennie Harney-Fleming (Patty’s Mom).

“Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) playing at the Longacre Theatre, tells the story of Dougal, a Brit who comes to New York for his father’s wedding and meets Robin, the sister of the bride. They reveal deep truths about themselves as they run errands for the bride. The play stars Christiani Pitts (Robin).

“Titanique,” playing at the St. James Theatre, is a delightful musical comedy about the Titanic and Celine Dion’s remembrance as a passenger on the doomed voyage. The production stars Deborah Cox (Unsinkable Molly Brown) and features Layton Williams (The Seaman, Iceberg).

“Wicked,” playing at the Gershwin Theatre, tells the story of the wicked witch and Glinda in a way you have never heard before and will not soon forget. It utilizes Black actors in ensemble, swing, and understudy roles.

Actors are people who I believe bless audiences with their vast gifts. They can educate, enlighten, and inspire us on so many levels. Black actors on Broadway are doing a magnificent job in every performance, giving their hearts and souls to the work. With all that they willingly and happily share with Broadway audiences—their talent, their strength, their heart- please make it your business to share your presence. Go and see a Broadway show; let them know you truly appreciate them and care. Every one of us needs to feel supported.

Based on reporting by Harlem Community Newspapers.

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