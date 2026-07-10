    NOTICE TO CREDITORS – Estate of Ladarius Denard Henry

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    Jeffrey Atwater
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    IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA 
    PROBATE DIVISION
    FILE NO. 2026-CP-001557-O
    IN RE: ESTATE OF LADARIUS DENARD HENRY, Deceased

    NOTICE TO CREDITORS

    The administration of the estate of LADARIUS DENARD HENRY, deceased, File: 2026-CP-001557-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Suite 335 Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

    All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

    All other creditors of the decedent or other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

    ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

    The date of first publication of this notice is July 10, 2026

    Personal Representative of the Estate:
    TIFFANY LATRICE LEWIS
    c/o Alejandra S. Moreno, Esq.
    201 Alhambra Cir., Suite 702
    Coral Gables, FL 33134

    Attorney for Personal Representative:
    Alejandra S. Moreno, Esq.
    Attorney at law
    Florida Bar No. 089164
    201 Alhambra Cir., Suite 702
    Coral Gables, FL 33134
    (305) 476-5080

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