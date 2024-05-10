NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY MEMBER – BUCKLES

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 24-DB-2856-0

Kathryn Louise Buckles

Petitioner

and

Brandon Buckles,

Respondent

TO: Brandon Buckles

5302 W Irlo Bronson Memorial HWY

Kissimmee, FL 34746

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Temporary Custody By Extended Family Member has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kathryn Louise Buckles, whose address is 12949 Islamorada Drive, Orlando, FL 32837, on or before 06/27/2024, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 5/6/2024

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st publication: May 10, 2024.

Pub: 5/10,5/17,5/24,5/31/2024