Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – After The Parks

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of After The Parks, with its principal office or place of business at 383 Medallion Pl Chuluota FL 32766 in Seminole County County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: T-MINUS ZERO LLC, 383 Medallion Pl Chuluota, FL 32766 and N/A, N/A, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.