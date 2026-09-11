NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of AnswerFoundryAI with its principal office or place of business at 2445 S Hiawassee Rd PMB 1021, Orlando, FL 32835, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: AnswerFoundry LLC, 2445 S Hiawassee Rd PMB 1021, Orlando, FL 32835, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.