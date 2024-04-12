PUBLIC NOTICE – GRANT FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES

Orange County Citizens’ Commission For Children – Mini-Grant Fund Distribution Process

Orange County is pleased to announce to all health and human services 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies located in Orange County and offering services, for at least one (1) year, that the Orange County Citizens’ Commission for Children is accepting Mini-Grant Proposals for terms October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025. Successful proposals will target youth violence prevention and domestic violence transportation services for children and families in Orange County.

PROCESS BEGINS April 22, 2024

*Funding is contingent upon the availability of funds and is for at least one year*

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.ocfl.net/ccc

Contact the NCF Team at

407.836.7610 or info-ncf@ocfl.net

Register at https://bit.ly/2XGHy2k