Trump Doubles Down on Racist Remarks, Advocates for White Immigration Only

Former President Donald Trump has reignited controversy with inflammatory remarks suggesting a preference for immigrants from predominantly white nations while denigrating those from Latin America, and primarily Black nations. At a private event, Trump reportedly joked about welcoming immigrants from “nice” countries like Denmark, Switzerland, and Norway, again demonstrating his racial bias in immigration policy.

Trump’s comments, revealed by New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman, highlight a troubling stance on immigration that aligns with his past rhetoric. The twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president’s insinuation that only immigrants from certain nations are desirable for entry into the United States drew swift condemnation from the Biden-Harris campaign.

“[The comments] are alarming,” said James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden-Harris campaign. Singer also noted how Trump has repeatedly praised dictators and declared he’d be a dictator on day one if he’s re-elected. Trump’s campaign declined to comment about what the presumptive GOP nominee said at the private dinner.

“Why can’t we allow people to come in from nice countries, I’m trying to be nice,” Trump reportedly said. “Nice countries, you know, like Denmark, Switzerland? Do we have any people coming in from Denmark? How about Switzerland? How about Norway?”

In addition to his discriminatory remarks, Trump blasted Latin American immigrants, likening them to notorious gang members. Critics have said such language perpetuates harmful stereotypes and exacerbates divisions within society.

Further, Trump’s speculations about the future of American democracy have raised alarms. Suggesting that the 2024 election could be the last one in the country’s history, Trump’s comments continue his concerning trend of authoritarian rhetoric that undermines democratic norms.

“This could very well be the last election this country ever has,” Trump said, echoing sentiments often heard at his rallies.

Trump’s engagement with billionaire backers on taxation matters has further highlighted concerns about cronyism and inequality. By prioritizing tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy, opponents said Trump’s policies perpetuate economic disparities and favor the interests of the elite.

The Biden-Harris campaign noted the list of billionaires backing Trump, arguing that they’re scammers, racists, and extremists. Among them:

John Paulson wants to cut Social Security and opposed financial regulations to protect Americans after the 2008 crash, which he profited from.

Robert Bigelow, who complained he couldn’t evict tenants out of his buildings during the pandemic and supports Florida’s extreme Don’t Say Gay law.

John Catsimatidis, who compared taxes on the wealthy to Hitler killing Jews and his business, has been forced to pay millions in lawsuits over unfair labor practices and consumer safety violations.

José “Pepe” Fanjul refused to fire his assistant, who was married to (two!) KKK leaders commented via a company spokesperson that “we wouldn’t terminate them for that.”

Jamie McCourt pocketed over $10 million from her stock shares before public citizens were made aware of the pandemic’s severity, all while Trump played down the virus.

Former GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, who touted 2020 election lies, backed an anti-LGBTQ adoption agency and supported ripping away health care from millions of Americans by repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Robert Mercer opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, calling it a major mistake, and believed the government was backward for helping “weak people get strong.”

New York Jets owner, Jeff Yass has avoided $1 billion in taxes and wants to privatize Social Security.

Woody Johnson has repeatedly disparaged women for their looks and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.

Steve Wynn, who was accused by dozens of workers of sexual misconduct.

Chicago Cubs owner Todd Ricketts, who made his money screwing over retirees by shedding pension obligations and health care promises, opposes the idea that the “government can serve to protect the public’s well-being.”

Phil Ruffin fought against housekeepers trying to unionize at his Vegas hotel (jointly owned by Donald Trump) and furloughed more than 4,000 of his own employees without pay.

Wilbur Ross, whom the Biden-Harris campaign said made his fortune laying off American workers and using bankruptcy to strip retirees of health benefits.

Meanwhile, Singer said its vital American voters reject Trump’s authoritarian impulses and uphold the values of democracy and inclusivity.

“Independence Day in Donald Trump’s America will apparently no longer be July 4,” Singer stated. “He’s promised publicly he’ll be a dictator on his first day, and now privately muses about this November’s election being our country’s last.”

