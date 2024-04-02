PRESS ROOM: Rising TV Star Dara Reneé Serving as ‘DREAMbassador’ at 17th Disney Dreamers Academy

This is a press release that has been contributed to the AmNews but has not been vetted or verified but that may be of interest to the community

TV stars Daymond John, Dara Reneé, Lance Gross and Sanya Richards-Ross are among the celebrities lending their support to the 100 students taking part in the 17th annual Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The celebrities will be joined by well-known DJ Big Tigger and national radio host Rickey Smiley, plus several acclaimed educators, designers, producers and Disney executives, who will spend five days helping the students to dream big.

In addition to being a popular figure on the hit ABC TV series ‘Shark Tank,’ John is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and investor who is well-known for launching the successful clothing line FUBU. Gross, an actor and model, had a career-defining lead role in the Tyler Perry hit show ‘House of Payne.’ And Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic gold medal track star who successfully made the leap from the track to a recurring role on the reality TV series ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Reneé, best known for playing Kourtney in the Disney+ Original series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ will serve as the program’s “DREAMbassador” where she will be a mentor and advocate for the students. Reneé will share personal insights, drawing from her own journey of chasing her dreams of becoming a multi-faceted artist on stage and screen as an actor, singer and dancer. She has already appeared in various on-screen roles, including ABC’s ‘Black-ish,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and is set to star in the upcoming Disney Original movie ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red,’ streaming this summer on Disney+.

“There are few things that I’m more passionate about than nurturing the lives of young people, especially talented ones who just need a little inspiration,” said Reneé. “Being the DREAMbassador for Disney Dreamers Academy this year is the perfect way for me to help engage with these young minds and hopefully offer them the guidance and spark they need to blow open the doors to their career dreams.’’

Other noted speakers participating in the event this year include: Dr. Johnnetta Cole, Nikkolas Smith, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Jérôme LaMaar and Samara Cyn.

The post PRESS ROOM: Rising TV Star Dara Reneé Serving as ‘DREAMbassador’ at 17th Disney Dreamers Academy first appeared on BlackPressUSA.