Usher Named NAACP Entertainer of the Year

Saturday night’s 55th annual NAACP Awards ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles saw Usher walking away with top honors, as the civil rights organization named him Entertainer of the Year for his stellar work over the past year. He beat out Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and Keke Palmer for the award. Oprah Winfrey made the award presentation.

The superstar R&B singer, whose career has spanned three decades, released his ninth studio album “Coming Home” and made history with his Super Bowl halftime performance, which became the most-watched in the game’s history. His 2024 album “Confessions,” has sold more than 10 million units in the U.S.

Earlier in the ceremony, Usher was honored with the President’s Award for the singer’s public service achievements through his New Look Foundation. He thanked the strong women in his life, including his mother and wife Jenn Goicoechea, whom he married after his Super Bowl halftime performance last month.

The salute to strong women was fitting. “The Color Purple” was awarded best motion picture. The musical film featured star-studded cast including Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Domingo, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins and Bailey.

Barrino, who starred as Celie in the film, won for best actress in a motion picture. Her portrayal had audiences talking about her acting cops and her portrayal of the difficult character.

“I didn’t prepare a speech, because I didn’t think I was going to win,” she said. “I was afraid to play Celie, but I’m glad I did. Because I kept saying ‘If I don’t win an award, the awards that I will win will come from the people who watched ‘Color Purple’ and the women who will relate to her and feel like Oscars when they walk out.’”

Henson and Domingo took home best supporting roles in “The Color Purple.” Domingo also won best actor in a motion picture for his role in “Rustin.”

Damson Idris won best actor in a drama television series for his role in “Snowfall.”

Queen Latifah hosted the awards ceremony, which aired live on BET.