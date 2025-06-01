Black Feminist Movement Mobilizes in Response to National Threats

Cross-country stops aim to spark conversations; $1 a week can make a difference

Detroit, MI — On May 31, cyclists from across the United States will gather at Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Okla., and embark on a 35-day cross-country bike ride, concluding at Wall Street in New York City on July 4th, pedaling more than 1,600 miles to raise awareness and start conversations about the need for equitable funding for entrepreneurs of African descent. The Ride for Equity is actively seeking both riders and donations. The public is encouraged to visit http://www.Ride4Equity.org to learn more, sign up to ride for one or all segments in person or their community, and pledge $1 a week to the cause. Black Leaders Detroit, the organizing body, is dedicated to promoting equity through community action. “The 2025 Ride for Equity is our most ambitious initiative yet,” said Dwan Dandridge, co-founder and CEO of Black Leaders Detroit. “In our current economic landscape, it’s more important than ever to join together. Whether you’re riding a single day or the entire distance, your participation can drive change by empowering others to act.”

Since 2020, Black Leaders Detroit has organized an annual 377-mile bike ride from Detroit to the Mackinac Policy Conference, raising awareness about the barriers entrepreneurs of African descent face in accessing capital. Last year, more than 250 participants joined the six-mile kickoff event, with 15 dedicated riders tackling one or more full days of the journey. The cross-country Ride for Equity aims to raise national awareness and inspire action to close the racial wealth gap. Throughout the ride, Black Leaders Detroit will host “Speak for Yourself” forums in key cities along the route. These forums are designed to spark vital community discussions that allow participants to share insights, learn from one another, and envision a future of unity and economic empowerment. “Our previous forums have proven instrumental in building bridges and fostering understanding across diverse communities,” said Dandridge. “With stops in Tulsa, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Columbus, Pittsburg, and New York, plus various smaller cities along the way, we’re working to get the country talking about how prioritizing unity can remedy many of our long-standing challenges as a country.”

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Participation is open to cyclists worldwide. Whether you ride the full route, join a portion of the journey, or cycle independently in your city, you can be part of this powerful movement.

Participation Details:

Each registered cyclist commits to raise a minimum of $100 by July 4, 2025. All riders who achieve this goal will receive an official Ride For Equity jersey.

Riders can choose one or more legs of the trip to participate. Routes each week range from 270 to 400 miles.

Remote riders can choose their route, ride at their own pace, and share their journey on social media—every mile counts!

Additional details about the 2025 Ride for Equity and links to register, volunteer, and give, can be found at ride4equity.org .

Cindy Kamerad

The Allen Lewis Agency

Phone: (586) 242-9417

Email: [email protected]

Arianna Reamey

The Allen Lewis Agency

Phone: (248) 996-3888

Email: [email protected]