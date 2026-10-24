Blood brothers: WHO chief joins ENHYPEN to celebrate drive success

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met the band’s six members – Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki – in Korea to celebrate their work with WHO for World Blood Donor Day in June.

The campaign harnessed music, social media and the band’s global fan community, known as ENGENE, to encourage voluntary, unpaid blood donation.

“Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“I am proud of all ENHYPEN members’ commitment and collaboration with WHO to promote blood donation and save lives,” said Tedros.

“The last campaign was a great success, reaching millions of people. ENHYPEN and ENGENE have the real power to influence the world.”

‘It’s like a drop of love’

When ENHYPEN got on board World Blood Donor Day with the UN health agency back in June, band members visited a local Red Cross centre in Korea to donate.

“We launched this campaign hoping our fans would join us and we’re grateful to see ENGENEs from all around the world taking part,” they said. “We hope to continue creating meaningful change together with our fans.”

Part of the band’s efforts including collaborating with WHO to promote the donation drive and publicise the critical importance of blood donations through videos and powerful social media messages.

According to WHO, the Drop Your Drop campaign has received more than 9,000 pledges to donate blood from 177 countries, including more than 3,250 ENHYPEN fans.