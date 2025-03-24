IN MEMORIAM: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Dies at 50 After Brain Cancer Battle

By Lauren Burke

Love served in the U.S. Congress for Utah’s 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. Love made history when as the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Congress in history. She was a rare Black Republican serving in a state with a very small Black population. Mia Love’s career was marked by historic firsts and coastal moves from East and West. She also underwent several personal changes in career and religion from Roman Catholic to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Love was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Norwalk Connecticut. Love was the first Haitian American elected to Congress. After her time in office, she became a political commentator. She often appeared on CNN.

After working for Continental Airlines as a flight attendant, Love moved to Utah in 1998. In 2023, she ran and won a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council. Love was the first female member of the Saratoga Springs City Council in history. She served on the City Council for six years with a focus on tax policy and boosting the city’s revenue. Love was then elected Mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and served from 2010 to 2014. IN 2012, Love won a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention on August 28, 2012. The moment marked her as a rising star in the Republican Party. Even though Love lost her first run for Congress in the 2012 primary, she ran again in 2014 and was victorious. She arrived just as the Tea Party movement was getting underway in opposition to the Obama presidency. In Congress, she became a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and attended meetings regularly.

After her time in Congress, Love stayed connected to social issues and was dubious of MAGA Republicanism. But in early 2022 she was diagnosed with one of the deadliest cancers: glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Love enrolled in an immunotherapy clinical trial in August 2023 but on March 1, 2025, the announcement by Love’s daughter on social media confirmed that medical treatment against brain cancer was no longer effective. A March 23 note from her family on social media read the following: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. During a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision, always soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers, and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.

The former Congresswoman was survived by her husband Jason and their three children.