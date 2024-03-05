Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign 

Orlando, Fla., March 1, 2024 — While the date Sunday, March 24, may pass imperceptibly for many, millions around the world will gather at sundown to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

Considered the most important day of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Memorial is observed annually on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar in adherence to Jesus’ statement found at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.” Though there are over 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world, over 20 million people attended the event last year.

“Every year we invite those in our local communities to join us in remembering the death of Jesus Christ. Many who buy out the time to attend end up leaving with a renewed or even new sense of gratitude for his great sacrifice,” said Keith Barros, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While all will no doubt agree that the occasion is a solemn one, they will just as readily agree it is also one that brings them great joy.”

The Memorial, also known as the Lord’s Evening Meal or the Lord’s Supper, is a one-hour event which will feature a talk highlighting the significance of Jesus’ death and what it means for all of mankind.”

In Kissimmee, a special campaign will be launched during March 2024 to invite local residents to attend the annual observance of the Lord’s Evening Meal as well as a special public talk that will be delivered the week before.

Titled “The ResurrectionVictory Over Death!,” the special talk will be delivered at local Kingdom Halls on the weekend of March 16 and 17, 2024. This 30-minute, Bible-based public discourse will focus on the scriptural hope of a resurrection of the dead in the near future. Orlando resident Jorell Nazario said, “My wife Yarima and I are always so excited for the special talk and Memorial celebration. These events provide us with a wonderful opportunity to reflect appreciatively on how much Jehovah and his Christ have done for us and how we can demonstrate our appreciation.”

