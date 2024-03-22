Notice of Action for Dissolution of Marriage – Garcia

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2024-DR-1281

Div. 42

KHILSYS GARCIA,

Petitioner

and

JOSE O. MONTOLIO,

Respondent

TO: JOSE O. MONTOLIO

6395 Corporate Center Drive

Apt. 103

Orlando, FL 32822

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KHILSYS GARCIA, whose address is 6395 Corporate Center Drive,. Apt. 103, Orlando, FL 32822, on or before 5-9-2024, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32801, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This action is asking the court to decide now the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Notice of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated 3-20-2024

TIFFANY MOORE-RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: 3/22/2024