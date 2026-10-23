Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – HarborPoint Risk & Compliance Advisory

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of HarborPoint Risk & Compliance Advisory, with its principal office or place of business at 656 Weybridge Ct. Lake Mary, FL, 32746 in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Subin John, 656 Weybridge Ct. Lake Mary, FL, 32746, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.