Notice of Intent to Register Fictitious Name – Ever Faithful Co.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Ever Faithful Co. with its principal office or place of business at 2036 Gloria Oak Ct., Orlando FL 32820, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Ruthie M. Rivera, 2036 Gloria Oak Ct Orlando, FL 32820, and Alexei Rivera, 2036 Gloria Oak Ct., Orlando, FL 32820 who, being owners in the above fictitious name, certify that the information contained herein is true and accurate.