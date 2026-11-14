Our Revolution Endorses Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader

Our Revolution, the nation’s largest grassroots progressive organization endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen for Senate majority leader and urged Senate Democrats to vote for him over Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The endorsement builds on the organization’s ongoing grassroots campaign to replace Schumer and secure an open, competitive leadership election.

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“Working people organized to win this majority, and they expect it to fight for them,” said Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution. “To be a real opposition party, Democrats have to take on corporate power, including the big donors and party insiders who stand in the way of change. That means getting corporate money out of politics, ending U.S. military aid to Israel, and fighting to pass Medicare for All. That’s the working-class agenda we’ve been organizing for, and it’s why we’ve called on Chuck Schumer to step aside. Chris Van Hollen has stepped up to challenge the status quo, and we’re urging Senate Democrats to vote for him.”

In Our Revolution’s November 6–7 survey of 4,308 progressive respondents, 72% wanted new Senate leadership, 22% said it depended on whether Schumer delivers, and 5% supported his continued leadership. The results reflect participating respondents and are not representative of all Democratic voters.

Our Revolution is asking supporters to sign the petition calling on Senate Democrats to replace Schumer.