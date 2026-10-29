Three Orange County polling places change as voters plan their final trips. Vote early.

Orange County voters who plan to cast ballots on Election Day should check their destination before leaving home: three precincts have different polling locations for the November 3 general election. Two changes are temporary and one is permanent, according to the Supervisor of Elections. A familiar building from a previous election may no longer be the right place to go. [Official polling-place changes]

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The changes affect precincts 109, 726 and 729. Precinct 109 moves from Lake Whitney Elementary School to Windermere Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4100 McKinnon Road, Windermere. Precinct 726 moves from Heart of Florida United Way to Church in the Son, 4484 North John Young Parkway, Orlando. Precinct 729 moves from Central Christian Church to Church on the Drive, 1914 Edgewater Drive, Orlando.

The elections office identifies the Windermere change as permanent and the other two as temporary. Its online lookup asks for a house number and street name to identify the assigned location. Voters should use that address-based result rather than assume that the nearest polling place serves their precinct. [Find your location]

The timing matters for people arranging rides, coordinating care or fitting voting around a work shift. A wrong destination can consume the time set aside for casting a ballot. The practical step now is to confirm the address, save it and share it with anyone providing transportation. That is planning advice, not evidence that any voter has already been turned away.

Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 3. Voters must use their assigned precinct location that day, and people in line by 7 p.m. may vote. The elections office lists 407-836-2070 for polling-place assistance. A phone call offers another route for readers who cannot use the online tool. [Election Day guidance]

There is also time to vote before Tuesday. Orange County’s early-voting period continues through Sunday, November 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Its published locations include Hiawassee Library at 7391 West Colonial Drive, Holden Heights Community Center at 1201 20th Street and Bithlo Community Center at 18501 Washington Avenue. Consult the full official list before choosing a trip. [Early-voting schedule and locations]

The county’s Election Center links to estimated waits at its 27 early-voting sites, voter-information checks and ballot tracking. Estimates can help with planning, but they cannot promise how long a particular voter will spend in line. The same page distinguishes election-night results from earlier turnout reports; ballots cast are not votes awarded to a candidate. [Election Center]

Bring valid, unexpired identification meeting the county’s photo-and-signature requirements. If the photo identification lacks a signature, bring another accepted identification bearing one. The county says voters without acceptable identification can use a provisional ballot. Readers with an unusual document or eligibility question should ask election staff rather than assume they cannot participate. [Identification guidance]

Access also includes the ability to read and mark a ballot. The elections office says its ExpressVote equipment offers features including audio, enlarged text and accessible controls. A voter who needs assistance because of disability or inability to read or write does not have to disclose the nature or extent of the disability to receive help. [Accessible voting]

Voters may choose an eligible helper, but the office excludes an employer, an employer’s agent, or a union officer or agent. Two poll workers can assist a voter who arrives without a helper. Declaration forms may be required. These options deserve as much space in election coverage as candidate appearances: a ballot is useful only if a voter can complete it.

For people returning an existing Orange County mail ballot, staffed intake stations are available at early-voting locations during early-voting hours. The ballot must be enclosed in its official return envelope and signed by the voter. Those stations accept Orange County ballots, so voters registered elsewhere should use their own elections office’s instructions. [Ballot-return guidance]

Do not confuse returning a ballot already received with ordering a new one. The published deadline to request a mail ballot was October 22 at 5 p.m.; that deadline has passed. The Election Center provides tracking and status tools for voters checking what happened to an existing ballot. [Request deadline and tracking]

For this final stretch, the most useful voting plan is specific: choose a day, verify the location, arrange the trip and identify any assistance needed. Check the official information again before departure. The precinct changes are confirmed; a voter’s individual assignment should still come from the county’s lookup or election staff.

Better yet: if you are not working on Saturday or Sunday, vote early, and avoid the complications and hassles of lines and voting at polling places.