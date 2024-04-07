    Hope grows for UN mission to ‘flood’ Gaza with food, despite fears of imminent Rafah invasion

    The UN’s overriding mission in Gaza to ‘flood the place with food’ and avert famine, has moved forward this week thanks to Israel’s public pledge to increase the flow of aid, despite signs on Sunday that the feared invasion of Rafah is imminent.

