Kenya: 20 Ebola contacts released from quarantine

The contacts were discharged on Monday, according to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), which has been assisting the Kenyan authorities with Ebola preparedness since the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared an outbreak on 15 May.

Another 98 contacts remain in quarantine.

No risk to the community

The people who are now back at home remained asymptomatic during quarantine and underwent standard protocols, including a final health assessment, counselling on post-discharge precautions and follow-up where required before being released.

“We ask communities to welcome them home warmly,” said Dr Patrick Amoth, Kenya’s director general for health. “Having completed 21 days without symptoms, they pose no risk of infection to anyone.”

The WHO representative to Kenya, Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, echoed his message.

“People who complete quarantine have helped protect their families, their communities and the whole country,” she said.

Rush to trace contacts

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on 6 October – a Kenyan man who had been working in the DRC, where infections and deaths continue to mount.

He flew back to Kenya via Uganda on 3 October and died in a Nairobi hospital two days later.

The Ministry of Health conducted robust contact tracing of anyone who may have been exposed, including family members, airline passengers and crew, airport workers and medical personnel. By 22 October, all contacts were traced – both in Kenya and abroad – and placed in quarantine.

As of Monday, eight contacts had developed symptoms and were confirmed positive for Ebola disease through laboratory testing. They were immediately transferred to the Ebola treatment centre in Nairobi.

Praise and support

In total, Kenya has reported nine confirmed Ebola cases and two deaths. All are part of one connected group and there is no evidence that the virus has spread to the community.

“WHO commends the Ministry of Health, the Kenya National Public Health Institute, national and county health teams for their work in responding quickly to every new case,” said Dr. Kimambo.

The UN agency continues to support Kenya in all aspects of Ebola response, including coordination, disease surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, health screening at points of entry, risk communication and community engagement.

Although there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment for Bundibugyo virus disease, WHO stressed that early detection and supportive care improve chances of recovery.