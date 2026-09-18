Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Ingram Family Resources

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Ingram Family Resources, with its principal office or place of business at 200 E Robinson St., Suite 1120, Orlando FL 32801, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: PAUL’S THIRD HEAVEN, INC, 200 E Robinson St Suite 1120, Orlando, FL 32801, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.