Legal NoticesNotice of Fictitious Name Registration - Ingram Family Resources
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Ingram Family Resources

By Jeffrey Atwater
Written by 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Ingram Family Resources, with its principal office or place of business at 200 E Robinson St., Suite 1120, Orlando FL 32801, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: PAUL’S THIRD HEAVEN, INC, 200 E Robinson St Suite 1120, Orlando, FL 32801, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

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