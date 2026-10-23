Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – SwitchPoint Services

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of SwitchPoint Services, with its principal office or place of business at 1000 Holt Ave #9385, Winter Park FL 32789 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: SwitchPoint Agency LLC, 1000 Holt Ave #9385, Winter Park FL 32789, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.