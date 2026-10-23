Notice of Intent to Register Fictitious Name – Top Phones Outlet

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Top Phones Outlet with its principal office or place of business at 1669 E Spring Ridge Circle, Winter Garden FL 34787, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: K&J SALES REPRESENTATIVE LLC, 1669 E Spring Ridge Circle, Winter Garden FL 34787, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.