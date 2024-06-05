Oviedo native serves with U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron

MAYPORT, Fla. – Lt. j.g. Mickey Murga, a native of Oviedo, Florida, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26. Murga graduated from Hagerty High School in 2013.

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

“I learned growing up that hard work can get you far,” said Murga. “A lot of people in my hometown are hard workers. Having that hard work ethic instilled in me gives me the motivation to make the military a better institution than what it was when I found it.”

Murga joined the Navy three and a half years ago. Today, Murga serves as a naval flight officer.

“I joined the Navy for the opportunities and to have the adventure of a lifetime,” said Murga. “My dad also always told me that he would join the military if he was young again. You are only young once so it just seemed like an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.”

Members of VP 26 fly and maintain the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. P-8A aircraft around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

Murga has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of the amount of amazing people I’ve met,” said Murga. “I have never been surrounded by so many diverse and motivating people as I have been here. They are inspiring, smart, compassionate and caring. That is for sure my favorite part of my job.”

Murga serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means putting others before myself and realizing that there is a bigger world out there that has bigger problems than I do,” said Murga. “Being in the Navy has given me an avenue to not only help my country but also the world.”

Murga is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving me the perseverance to keep studying,” added Murga. “I also want to thank my girlfriend, Sarah, for supporting me and relating to me since she does the same thing I do just in the Air Force. Lastly, I want to thank my friends and family for motivating me to say no to distractions and for encouraging me to stay positive.”