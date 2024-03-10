President Biden Issues Stirring Call to Action in State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden delivered a resounding State of the Union Address, resonating with historical echoes and impassioned calls for unity and action. In a stark departure from his predecessor, Biden underscored his deep understanding of American identity, emphasizing the nation’s unique values and the diverse tapestry that binds its people together.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

“Because, unlike my predecessor, I know who we are as Americans,” Biden declared as Democrats in Congress cheered while some Republicans could be heard hissing and ranting at the President. “We are the only nation in the world with a heart and soul that draw from old and new. Home to Native Americans whose ancestors have been here for thousands of years. Home to people from every place on Earth,” Biden continued, setting the stage for a heartfelt exploration of the American experience.

Acknowledging Americans’ varied origins, Biden remarked, “Some came freely. Some were chained by force. Some when famine struck, like my ancestral family in Ireland. Some to flee persecution. Some to chase dreams that are impossible anywhere but here in America.” He spoke to the shared journey of every American, emphasizing, “That’s America, where we all come from somewhere, but we are all Americans.”

Transitioning to the contentious immigration issue, the President asserted his readiness to address border challenges. “We can fight about the border, or we can fix it,” he demanded. “I’m ready to fix it.” The commitment to finding solutions underscored Biden’s determination to bridge divides and work toward comprehensive immigration reform.

Biden then pivoted to a seminal moment in the fight for civil rights, commemorating the 59th anniversary of the march in Selma, Alabama. “A transformational moment in our history happened 59 years ago today in Selma, Alabama. Hundreds of foot soldiers for justice marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, named after a Grand Dragon of the KKK, to claim their fundamental right to vote,” he stated.

The President paid homage to the sacrifices made during this historic march, vividly recalling, “They were beaten bloodied and left for dead. Our late friend and former colleague, John Lewis was at the march. Five months later, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law.” The historical reflection served as a poignant backdrop to Biden’s urgent call to action against contemporary threats to voting rights.

“Voter suppression. Election subversion. Unlimited dark money. Extreme gerrymandering,” he said, squarely pointing the finger at Republicans. In honor of John Lewis and the heroes of the civil rights movement, the President fervently implored Congress, saying, “Pass and send me the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act!”

President Biden condemned book banning in a forceful rebuke of actions that undermine core American values, stating, “And stop denying another core value of America our diversity across American life and banning books. It’s wrong! Instead of erasing history, let’s make history! I want to protect other fundamental rights!”