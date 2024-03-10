White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Affirms Biden’s Vision Amidst GOP Opposition

NNPA NEWSWIRE — On the morning after the powerful State of the Union Address, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre convened with select Black and Hispanic media members to reiterate the president’s commitment to “all Americans” while denouncing Republicans for obstructing progress.

By Stacy M. Brown , NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

President Biden strategically drove a wedge – if not a stake – through the heart of the MAGA-dominated Republican Party during his State of the Union address. While the president emphasized the escalating situation in Ukraine, aid for Palestinians and a ceasefire call, and civil and voting rights, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) visibly appeared to support Biden. Still, he appeared to catch himself when his expressions signaled a more full-throated validation.

However, Johnson is currently impeding bringing before the House of Representatives a Senate bill that received 70 votes — overwhelming bi-partisan support. The bill would provide Ukraine with $60 billion and advance other administration priorities. The House speaker’s posture reflected a clear divide within the Republican Party, evident throughout Biden’s address, as he highlighted issues that enjoy broad public support, causing uncertainty and contention among the GOP.

On the morning after the powerful State of the Union Address, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre convened with select Black and Hispanic media members to reiterate the president’s commitment to “all Americans” while denouncing Republicans for obstructing progress.

She emphasized Biden’s dedication to protecting democracy and freedom, particularly in the face of what she described as “extremist Republicans putting out more than 300 bills that are anti-abortion.” The first Black and openly gay individual to hold her position, the Press Secretary pointed to recent developments in Alabama, where IVF was banned, as evidence of an attack on reproductive rights.

“All of you watched the President lay out his vision for more than 70 minutes for the American people,” Jean-Pierre told three journalists, including the Black Press of America, gathered in her White House office. She asserted that the administration is all about “protecting democracy, protecting our freedom, and how important it is to fight for reproductive rights, especially with extremist Republicans putting out more than 300 bills that are anti-abortion.”

“We feel our freedoms are being attacked,” Jean-Pierre remarked, as she eschewed her desk for a couch that made the meeting feel more of a family discussion. “You heard the president speak to that,” she continued. “This is a president that’s been fighting for the American people, fighting to lower costs, fighting to make sure we take the lead on the world stage; it was an effective State of the Union.”

She also applauded Biden’s forceful delivery and ability to confront hecklers from the Republican Party, noting that this was not the first time he had done so. Jean-Pierre called the president’s performance a win for him and the American people.

“I think the president spending 30 minutes afterwards, taking selfies with people, and with members of Congress lining up to talk to him and have that one-on-one conversation; it was Joe Biden. It is who he is,” Jean-Pierre insisted.

She also addressed concerns about his age. “He took on the age (issue) head on. He’s always direct in his speech,” she asserted. “He has said to the American people, I understand you have concerns about my age, but with age comes experience; with age comes the successes we’ve seen in the last three years, whether it’s the economy, lowering health care, the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, why have we been able to do this, because he has experience.”

Biden served as a senator for 36 years and his understanding of the legislative process has aided his approach to this divisive Congress, Jean-Pierre said, while summarily dismissing criticism that the State of the Union was a campaign speech, calling it ironic and desperate.

She said that despite obstructionist Republicans, Biden has numerous achievements under his belt, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and bipartisan agreements to keep the government open.

“The Republicans are mad that the president is fighting for democracy. They are a mad because we are fighting to get humanitarian aid into Gaza, lowering cost, fighting for health care and women’s health care more specifically,” Jean-Pierre insisted. “The issues and things president laid out last night, the majority of Americans care about and he’s going to stand up for them. The reality is that the Republicans are getting in the way. We want to build from the bottom up and middle out. They think that’s political?”