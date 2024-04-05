    Sudan: Aid lifeline reaches Darfur region in bid to avert ‘hunger catastrophe’

    By
    Lee Dixon
    -
    0
    25

    Two aid convoys carrying lifesaving supplies have reached Sudan’s Darfurs for the first time in months, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday, as humanitarians try to avert a “hunger catastrophe”, after nearly a year of heavy fighting.

    Author Profile
    Lee Dixon
    Website
    Related Posts