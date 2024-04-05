Sudan: Aid lifeline reaches Darfur region in bid to avert ‘hunger catastrophe’

Two aid convoys carrying lifesaving supplies have reached Sudan’s Darfurs for the first time in months, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday, as humanitarians try to avert a “hunger catastrophe”, after nearly a year of heavy fighting.
