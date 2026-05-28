Special 2026 District of Columbia Election Broadcast 📱

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📺 This Week on Let’s Talk on WIN-TV

Join us Friday, May 29 at Noon for a special Voter’s Guide Broadcast designed to help viewers stay informed and prepared ahead of the election.

This week’s program features important conversations about voting, civic engagement, and the issues impacting our communities:

Representatives from AARP will discuss the issues that matter most to older Americans and why voter participation is so important.

Guests from League of Women Voters will explain how their organization helps educate and empower voters.

We’ll also feature an interview conducted by Senior Reporter Sam Collins with the Chair of the DC Board of Elections discussing Rank Choice Voting and what voters need to know.

The broadcast will close with the official voter training video created by the DC Board of Elections.

Don’t miss this informative and timely special edition of Let’s Talk on WIN-TV — Friday, May 29 at Noon.

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Author: BlackPressUSA