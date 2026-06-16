Haiti: UN rights office welcomes new judicial units to tackle gang violence and impunity

Advertisement

Launched by the Haitian government at the end of May, they are expected to address complex corruption cases, including the illicit trade of arms and money laundering.

The development comes after courts have been attacked, vandalised and occupied by gangs, while magistrates and justice officials have been the victims of attacks and death threats from these groups.

The country – which has faced long-standing significant challenges due to political instability, systemic corruption and widespread gang violence – will also use the judicial units to deal with serious human rights violations such as killings, kidnappings, sexual violence, and child trafficking perpetrated by gangs.

Units must be independent

So far this year, gang-related violence has resulted in at least 2,310 deaths, 1,106 injuries, and 99 kidnappings. At the same time, 699 people, notably women and young girls, have fallen victim to sexual violence, and hundreds of children continue to be trafficked by gangs.

OHCHR warned that specialized units must be competent, impartial, and independent, both institutionally and individually.

“This is essential for enhancing public confidence in the justice system. The safety of judges and the security of courts must also be protected,” Spokesperson Marta Hurtado told journalists in Geneva.

Stepping stone to accountability

If functioning correctly, the units should be a stepping stone towards facilitating the accountability process, ensuring that victims have access to justice and reparations, she said.

They should also help strengthen the rule of law, address corruption, and restore public confidence in the currently dysfunctional justice system.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has urged the Haitian authorities to quickly implement the specialised judicial units in accordance with international human rights law and best practices, with the support of the international community.