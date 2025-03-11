2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL A Practical and Feature Packed Family Hauler

First impressions? The Outlander SEL has a sharp look, especially in that Graphite Gray with the black roof. It’s got a modern vibe, and those 20-inch two-tone wheels add a nice touch. Inside, it’s pretty comfortable. The leather-appointed seats, heated and ventilated up front, are a welcome feature, especially in a place with extreme temperatures. Plus, the heated rear seats are a nice bonus for passengers.

Let’s talk tech. That 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio with navigation is crisp and responsive. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a must-have these days, and the Outlander delivers. The Yamaha premium sound system is decent; the upgraded 12-speaker option is certainly a plus. The 12.3-inch digital driver display is a nice touch, giving you all your essential info at a glance.

Now, the performance. The 2.5L four-cylinder engine is adequate for daily driving, and the CVT does a decent job of keeping things smooth. The Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is a standout feature, giving you confidence in various driving conditions, whether it’s rain, snow, or even some light off-roading. The drive mode selector lets you tailor the car’s behavior to the situation. Fuel economy is okay, 24 mpg city, 30 highway, and 26 combined. That’s pretty standard for this segment.

One of the Outlander’s biggest strengths is its practicality. The 7-passenger seating is a plus for larger families, though the third row is best suited for kids. The hands-free power liftgate is a lifesaver when you’re juggling groceries or luggage. And the panoramic sunroof? That just makes the cabin feel more spacious and airy.

Of course, no car is perfect. One thing to keep in mind is the CVT. While it’s smooth, it can sometimes feel a bit sluggish, especially when you’re trying to accelerate quickly. And while the interior is generally nice, some of the materials could feel a bit more premium.

When you’re shopping in this segment, you’ll also want to consider the Toyota Highlander, the Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade. The Highlander is known for its reliability, the Telluride for its upscale interior and styling, and the Palisade for its value and tech. The Outlander holds its own with its blend of features, style, and all-wheel-drive capability.

Overall, the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL is a solid choice for anyone looking for a well-equipped, family-friendly SUV. It’s got the features you need, the space you want, and the all-weather capability to handle whatever life throws your way.

Enjoy and please comment on our detailed walkaround videos from a baby boomer’s perspective. Most will have a POV test drive. Please like, Subscribe, and comment.

Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.

#autonetwork #autonetworkreports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork