Adriana Pera Joins ProPublica as Engagement and Tips Coordinator

ProPublica announced on Thursday that Adriana Pera has been hired as an engagement and tips coordinator, where she’ll work to ensure that the tips that flow into our newsroom remain secure and are routed to the appropriate reporters.

Pera was most recently an engagement producer at KPCC/LAist, where she worked on projects related to civics, democracy and education.

“Reader tips are the lifeblood of our newsroom, and we’re fortunate to have a journalist as seasoned and thoughtful as Adriana at the helm,” said Tyson Evans, chief product and brand officer.

“I’m a firm believer that journalism is better when we hear from sources and community members with direct knowledge of what’s happening,” Pera said. “I am beyond ecstatic to join ProPublica’s impressive engagement team and to uphold the accessibility, security and impact of their tips line.”