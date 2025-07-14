Black Lives Matter Marks 12 Years with Global Expansion and Renewed Calls for Accountability

We interviewed Michelle Carter, the Director of Educational Content and Programs at the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE America). The nonprofit serves as the voice for over 200,000 health and physical education professionals across the United States.

Michelle says that movement for young children doesn’t need to be structured workouts or expensive programs; it’s all about creating safe spaces for play, exploration, and joyful movement each day. She says movement is a natural part of how babies and young children learn about their world, build strength, develop confidence, and lay the foundation for lifelong health. Michelle is deeply passionate about promoting healthy, active lifestyles from the very start of life.

When should a new parent begin thinking about exercise/physical activity for their baby? Is there a period one should wait?

Thinking about physical activity truly starts in infancy, right from birth. For example, tummy time is one of the first forms of physical activity we give babies to build their neck, shoulder, and core strength. While movement looks different for infants than it does for older children — focusing more on exploration and natural development — it’s important to incorporate opportunities for movement as early as possible to support healthy growth, motor skill development, and brain development.

The Active Start guidelines from SHAPE America emphasize that physical activity should be encouraged daily from birth, with infants needing supervised floor-based play throughout the day in safe environments.

Where can a new parent go to learn best practices/guidelines? What does SHAPE America offer?

SHAPE America offers the Active Start: A Statement of Physical Activity Guidelines for Children From Birth to Age 5, which outlines how much physical activity young children need and what it should look like at each stage of development. These guidelines are grounded in research and provide practical recommendations that parents, caregivers, and early childhood educators can easily implement in daily routines to promote lifelong healthy habits.

How can parents motivate and encourage young children to be active if they’re not inclined to do so?

The biggest thing is allowing kids to play and explore. For children, movement doesn’t need to be a structured exercise program; play is their natural form of physical activity. Parents can motivate their children by:

Being good role models and showing enjoyment in being active themselves

Joining in their play, whether it’s dancing together, building obstacle courses, or exploring outside

Creating a supportive environment by providing time, space, and simple equipment or toys that encourage movement

Remember, children are more likely to be active if they see their caregivers enjoying movement and if it feels fun rather than forced.

What if a parent worries exercise will overly excite a child who already might have “too much” energy?

It’s understandable to think that physical activity might make an energetic child even more wound up. However, research shows that regular movement helps children manage their energy levels better. Physical activity provides a healthy outlet to release excess energy in a structured way, which often results in children feeling calmer, more focused, and better able to regulate their emotions and behavior afterward.

This is why SHAPE America promotes integrating physical activity throughout the day, including calming cool-downs or stretching at the end to help children transition smoothly back to quieter tasks.

Are sports drinks and nutrition bars helpful or needed?

Generally, no. Children get the nutrients they need through a well-balanced diet. Sports drinks are only necessary if a child is participating in high-intensity activity for an extended period of time, such as competitive sports tournaments in hot weather. Otherwise, water is the best choice for hydration during physical activity.

Nutrition bars are often unnecessary for children unless advised by a healthcare professional for specific dietary needs.

Do parents need a certain type of gym equipment? Or what everyday items can be used for activities?

Absolutely not. You don’t need special gym equipment to encourage physical activity at home. Many everyday household items can be used creatively:

Empty milk jugs as lightweight weights

Plastic grocery bags for tossing or balancing games

Pillows or couch cushions for obstacle courses

Painter’s tape or sidewalk chalk for balance beams or hopscotch on the floor

Many PE teachers create equipment out of recycled materials, and SHAPE America has a free resource called Move and Play at Home, which provides parents with easy activity ideas to keep their children active and engaged:

How can a parent assess a pre-K program for its exercise/physical activity offerings?

Parents can use SHAPE America’s Active Start guidelines as a benchmark to ensure their child’s Pre-K program:

Provides daily opportunities for structured and unstructured physical activity

Encourages a variety of movements that support motor skill development

Uses developmentally appropriate practices

Asking about how physical activity is integrated into the daily routine and whether educators receive training in physical development can also help parents assess quality.

Is there a credential that SHAPE America offers for early childhood educators?

SHAPE America does not offer a credential specific to early childhood educators. However, the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) offers accreditation for early childhood programs to ensure high standards.

SHAPE America provides resources for early childhood educators to incorporate more physical activity into their curriculum, such as the Moving with Words and Actions book, which integrates movement with literacy development.

Michelle Carter has experience as an educator in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She now serves as an internal subject matter expert for SHAPE America, where she provides guidance, resources, and professional development to support educators in promoting lifelong physical activity and well-being for all students.

Michelle is passionate about empowering teachers to help children build the skills and confidence they need to lead healthy, active lives. Michelle lives in the Northern Virginia area with her two children, ages 7 and 10.