Black Press Urges DSCC to Expand Black Media Reach in New Ad Campaign

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched a new advertising initiative to encourage Black voter turnout in seven key battleground states. The campaign, “Our Vote. Our Power,” will appear in select Black-owned media outlets across Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The effort focuses on promoting voter participation in the 2024 Senate elections while urging individuals to create a voting plan using the online platform IWillVote.com, where everyone can access information to plan their involvement in the election.

“Black voters have the power to shape the outcome of the 2024 election and will play a critical role in defending the Democrats’ Senate majority that is fighting for the values, priorities, and issues that matter most for Black Americans,” said Jessica Knight Henry, DSCC Deputy Executive Director. “This campaign will build on Senate Democrats’ efforts to meet Black voters wherever they are and ensure that every voter has the information they need to make their plan to vote and make their voice heard.”

The campaign’s ads will run in publications including the Florida Star, Baltimore Times, Michigan Chronicle, Call & Post, West Philly Journal, Houston Style Magazine, Dallas Weekly, and the Milwaukee Community Journal starting immediately. An example of the ads is below:

“Technology and social media have given us the opportunity to see history almost repeat itself,” said Jessica Washington, CEO of The Dallas Weekly. “The Black Press has been pivotal in advocating the necessity of civic engagement from our community. This was the case for the first Black vote as it is for this 2024 election.”

Washington added that the Texas senate election between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Colin Allred will have a massive impact on education, immigration, and the state’s economy. “Dallas Weekly will do their part, as we have for 70 years, to inform our community on the power of their vote,” Washington affirmed.

However, National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Chair Bobby Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette in Fort Lauderdale, voiced concern over the limited scope of the DSCC’s outreach. “I appreciate the effort to reach out to Black voters with your new advertising campaign, but the limited placement in just a handful of local Black newspapers is disappointing and inadequate,” Henry stated. “Black voters have consistently been at the forefront of shaping our nation’s political landscape, and yet, once again, we are seeing minimal investment in ensuring our communities are thoroughly engaged and informed.”

The NNPA is the trade association representing over 200 Black-owned newspapers and media companies, comprising the 197-year-old Black Press of America.

Henry called for a more significant investment. “Our communities deserve more than token outreach; they deserve a comprehensive, robust effort that spans the diversity and geographic reach of Black media outlets nationwide,” he demanded. “To effectively energize Black voters and convey the importance of their participation, there must be a more significant investment in the publications that have historically served as trusted voices and sources of information.”