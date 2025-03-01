BREAKING Singer Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident at 63

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

The music and entertainment world reacted in shock and sorrow after the tragic death of Angie Stone, the pioneering singer-songwriter and hip-hop trailblazer who was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 63.

Stone’s publicist, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed the devastating news, stating that her family is heartbroken. “A number of her loved ones had just spoken to her last night,” Champagne told TMZ.

Born Angela Brown, Stone first rose to prominence as a member of The Sequence, hip-hop’s first all-female rap group. Their 1979 hit Funk You Up became one of the earliest rap records to break into the mainstream, later sampled in Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Dr. Dre’s Keep Their Heads Ringin’. After her years with The Sequence, Stone launched a solo career in the late 1990s, earning Grammy nominations and releasing celebrated R&B hits like Brotha, No More Rain, and Wish I Didn’t Miss You.

Stone’s career spanned decades, seamlessly blending hip-hop, soul, and R&B. Her debut solo album, Black Diamond, achieved gold status. She earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for U-Haul and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Joe for More Than a Woman and with Betty Wright for Baby.

Several of Stone’s peers offered tributes following the devastating news.

Chuck D, the legendary Public Enemy frontman and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, called Stone a foundational figure. “Angie Stone [was] a powerful pioneer whenever I thought of her,” he told Black Press USA. “A foundation of modern soul and hip-hop and women empowerment that she’s still uncredited for. A terrible loss.”

Rocky Bucano, executive director of the Hip Hop Museum, described Stone as a groundbreaking force. “As a member of The Sequence, Angie B helped pave the way for generations of women in hip-hop,” Bucano said in an email to Black Press USA. “Her impact on hip-hop culture is immeasurable, and her presence will be deeply missed. Rest in power, Angie Stone. Your voice and influence will never fade.”

DJ Ralph McDaniels also told Black Press USA that Stone’s artistry mainly was unmatched. “Peaceful journey to our sister Angie Stone,” he said. “Her voice was unique and direct from hip-hop’s female group Sequence to her solo soul songs.”

Dr. Mario Dickens of Mario Dickens Ministries also offered condolences. “We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of this era’s greatest memorable voices,” he said. “We pray for her loved ones and fans,” said Dickens, who extended his company’s memorial printing services to Stone’s family at no cost.