Climate Change is Driving Black Homeowners’ Need for Prompt and Quality Roofing Solutions

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Author: BlackPressUSA

By Dax Janel Valencia

Climate change is driving Black homeowners’ need for quality roofing solutions, including resilient, energy-efficient systems, to protect their houses and families from intensifying climate events. While these environmental changes affect everyone, minorities, including Black communities, have it worse due to historic and systemic housing inequities.

Having a quality roofing system over one’s head is of particular importance nowadays, as extreme weather events like intense heatwaves and severe hailstorms occur more frequently. PBS.org even cited a study stating that warmer weather creates not just bigger but also more damaging hailstones.

What Is Climate Change?

Climate change refers to the long-term shifts in weather patterns and global temperatures. It’s a global concern, as years of human activities, primarily the combustion of fossil fuels like coal, gas, and oil, have significantly hastened these changes.

Climate change is also giving extreme weather a “boost.” As the Environmental Defense Fund explains, it’s causing rainfall to intensify, raising the likelihood of flooding. It’s also leading to more frequent and intense extreme heat events, with heat waves lasting longer on average.

Roofing systems take the brunt of extreme weather events driven by climate change, as they’re the primary, outermost defense of any home or building. Their exposure to intensifying heat waves, heavier rains, stronger winds, and bigger hailstones increases their susceptibility to damage.

Why Do Black Americans Face Disproportionate Climate Risks?

People in the Black community face disproportionate climate risks primarily due to factors like:

Systemic underinvestment

Systemic inequalities in disaster response

Historical housing discrimination

More Black Americans also live in areas that are highly susceptible to the impacts of climate change. Many reside in low-lying, heat-absorbing areas, in proximity to industrial facilities, or in places where severe weather events like heavy rains are more likely to cause significant damage.

A report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) even shows that Black and African Americans are 40% more likely to live in areas where extreme temperature-related deaths have the highest projected increases.

How Is Climate Change Driving Black Homeowners’ Need for Quality Roofing Solutions?

Climate change is making Black homeowners seek quality roofing solutions, including more resilient, energy-efficient systems. Intensifying weather events are also compelling them to invest in comprehensive roof maintenance programs and prompt repairs.

Replacing Outdated Systems With Resilient, Energy-Efficient Options

With climate change threatening more people in the Black community, Black homeowners are becoming more aware of the benefits of replacing old roofs with resilient, more energy-efficient systems. They choose new roofing installations that incorporate several critical components, including:

Impact and wind resistance

Heavy-duty materials (e.g., Class 4 impact-resistant shingles, concrete, or metal)

Energy and climate control through superior insulation and highly reflective surfaces

Energy-efficient roofing systems don’t just help reduce the burden of high energy bills. They also help the environment in the long run, as they contribute to the reduction of a home’s carbon footprint.

The more energy-efficient a roof (and the overall house) is, the lower its peak cooling and heating demand. As a result, the house draws and consumes less power to stay cool in the summer or warm in the winter.

Less energy used translates to reduced reliance on the grid and the need to burn fossil fuels.

Investing in Preventive Maintenance

As more devastating weather events occur, Black homeowners are recognizing the importance of working with highly trustworthy roofing companies for comprehensive and preventive roof inspection and tune-up services. They understand that these roofing solutions can help:

Catch and fix small issues early (e.g., leaks, cracked flashing, clogged gutters, or missing shingles)

Prevent roof problems from worsening and becoming costlier to repair

Identify areas of improvement (e.g., roof rejuvenation through re-coating)

Getting Roof Repairs Done Without Delay

Not delaying necessary roof repairs is another way that climate change is driving Black homeowners’ need for roofing solutions. Instead of putting off the repairs for missing shingles, they’re actively seeking repair quotes from multiple roofing contractors.

Black homeowners also choose roofers known for assisting with roofing insurance claims. Such roofing contractors act as consumer advocates, ensuring adjusters conduct accurate documentation of roof damage.

With these trustworthy roofers’ help, homeowners can avoid getting lowballed for roof repairs or replacements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should Black Homeowners Already Replace a 20-Year-Old Roof?

It depends. While age is often a good indicator when determining whether it’s time to replace a roof, it’s not the only factor. Black homeowners should also consider the roofing system’s primary material and current condition.

InterNACHI provides life expectancy estimates for roofs, stating that 3-tab asphalt shingles have a typical lifespan of 20 years. It goes up to 30 years for architectural asphalt and 40 to 80 years for metal. Slate can last for 60 to 150 years, copper for 70+, and clay/concrete for 100+.

Homeowners should also factor in the roofing system’s current condition, which a highly experienced roofer can help with. Experts can provide professional, unbiased insights into the roof’s structural integrity and remaining lifespan.

What Is the Most Common Roof Repair?

Addressing roof leaks, which are primarily due to missing, damaged, or curled shingles and cracked flashing, is among the most common types of roof repairs. You should never ignore these problems, as they can make your entire roof vulnerable to mold growth, rot, and premature failure.

What Are the Signs You Need a New Roof?

If your existing roof is near or past its estimated useful service life, and it is also full of problems (e.g., multiple major leaks and large missing parts), it may be more practical to get it replaced than keep repairing it.

With a new resilient, energy-efficient roof, you’ll get better climate protection for more intense weather events while saving on energy bills. You’ll also get a new warranty on the roof and the assurance that it will serve you well for several more decades.

Invest in Quality Roofing Solutions for Peace of Mind

Quality roofing solutions should be Black homeowners’ top priority, particularly as climate change makes weather events more extreme. Whether it’s a replacement involving a new resilient, energy-efficient system or prompt repairs, these services can give Black households peace of mind.

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