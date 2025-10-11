Culture, Chaos, And Chords: Aftershock Spotlights the Pulse of Black Alternative Music

By Analah Wallace

The Sacramento Observer

The first week of October brought Aftershock 2025 to Sacramento — a rock-centric music festival and one of the largest annual events in the region. Held from October 3–5, the festival featured major headliners like Korn and Bring Me The Horizon, alongside cult favorites such as Black Veil Brides and Hollywood Undead.

But tucked within the high-profile lineup were a few standout performances by Black-fronted alternative bands—groups that are reshaping what representation in rock and metal looks like. Here are three acts you may have missed but should absolutely know.

Sleep Theory

Tennessee-born rock band Sleep Theory made their Aftershock debut on Sunday to much anticipation. Fronted by Cullen Moore, the group blends elements of metalcore, heavy metal, and EDM to create a powerful and unique sound.

Their most recent release, Afterglow, showcases this hybrid style, particularly on tracks like “Static” and “Numb,” which combine guttural intensity with melodic vocals, a hallmark of modern metalcore.

For fans seeking a gripping live experience, Sleep Theory is currently on tour. Their next stop is November 25 in Vancouver, BC.

Trash Talk

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Trash Talk, a hardcore punk band formed in Sacramento and composed mostly of Black members, performed Saturday as a sub-headliner. Their return to their hometown stage marked a special moment for longtime fans.

Known for their blistering instrumentals and raw energy, the band takes cues from genre powerhouses like Knocked Loose and Turnstile, while carving out their own lane. Lead vocalist Lee Spielman delivers aggressive, fully unclean vocal performances across many of their tracks, adding an extra layer of grit to their already intense sound.

Though their songs are often short — averaging under three minutes — they pack a punch. Trash Talk has no upcoming shows scheduled at the moment, but fans can stay updated via their Spotify and Bandsintown profiles.

Nonpoint

Also making their Aftershock debut this year was Florida-based heavy metal group Nonpoint. Fronted by a Black lead vocalist, the band brought their genre-blending sound to Saturday’s lineup.

Their latest EP, Heartless (2023), illustrates Nonpoint’s evolution within the heavy metal space. Fusing melodic interludes and soaring vocal performances with crushing riffs and thunderous percussion, the band offers something for both modern metal fans and devotees of classic rock.

Listeners who enjoy bands like Judas Priest or Bon Jovi may find a refreshing new favorite in Nonpoint’s discography. The band is currently on a European tour, with upcoming stops in Italy, France, and beyond. Full details are available on their website.

With Aftershock 2026 already on the horizon, it’s clear that the presence of Black and African American-led alternative bands will only continue to grow. Until then, take the time to discover a new favorite from this year’s powerful lineup.