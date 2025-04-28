Democrats Take to the Steps of the U.S. Capitol to Speak Against Expected GOP Budget Cuts

By Lauren Burke

In a show of solidarity against the congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration, dozens of congressional Democratic members of Congress gathered on the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives from sunrise to sunset Sunday, April 27 to speak out against budget cuts. “The budget is a moral document,” said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker as he sat wearing a black shirt and pants next to the Democratic leader in the U.S. House, Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. The two started with only Senator Chris Coons of Delaware at 7:30 am on Sunday. As the day moved forward many other members, advocates, and curious onlookers joined them in support of their effort to bring attention to what may be a historic budget in terms of cuts to social programs.

Throughout the day, lawmakers took turns sharing personal stories and reading testimonies from constituents whose lives have been transformed by government assistance. But since Trump took office for his second term in January, his focus has been on cutting the federal government and the jobs and programs associated that assist millions of Americans. “I was on the steps of the Capitol with Leader Jeffries, Sen. Booker, and many others to make the case for what’s at stake with Trump’s budget. Medicaid, food assistance, and social security. It’s all on the line. A moral moment” wrote Senator Amy Klobuchar, who may lead the Democrats as the next Leader of the Party in the U.S. Senate after the criticism of the leadership of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and the retirement announcement of Senator Dick Durbin on April 23. Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN) and Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) also joined the group on the steps during the day. For African Americans in general, cuts to social safety net programs will have a disproportionate impact.

On the same day Democrats sought to bring attention to historic budget cuts, the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker called for mass mobilization. Pritzker said the Democratic Party must “abandon the culture of incrementalism” and stop with consultant driven communication strategies. “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now,” Governor Pritzker, who is a billionaire as part of the family that owns the Hyatt Hotel chain, said As the sun set behind the Capitol dome in Washington, lawmakers in a party that is in the political minority and out of power appeared to understand that the cuts would eventually take place. But they pledged to continue fighting inside the halls of Congress and for communities across the U.S. they represent.