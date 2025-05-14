Funding cuts in Afghanistan mean ‘lives lost and lives less lived’

Many women came to the clinic who had walked multiple hours to receive maternal care – some of them with their newborns and some heavily pregnant.

And then there were the health workers themselves, committed to serving those in need in hard-to-reach areas of the impoverished Taliban-controlled nation.

‘Off the radar’

These were some of the scenes witnessed up close by Andrew Saberton, Deputy Executive Director with the UN’s reproductive health agency (UNFPA), on a mission to assess the impact of the recent steep funding cuts.

“I saw and understood the devastating impacts that the massive cuts to UNFPA will have in one of the world’s greatest humanitarian crises, a crisis which may be off the radar of the news but remains one of the world’s greatest crises,” Mr. Saberton told journalists in New York on Wednesday.

During his trip, the senior official visited UN-supported services in Kabul, Bamyan and the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He hoped to understand the difference that UNFPA is making in Afghanistan while also getting a better sense of the impact of funding cuts.

Andrew Saberton (second right), UNFPA Deputy Executive Director for Management, visits the obstetric fistula ward in Kabul, Afghanistan, where survivors receive care.

Budget slashed

The United States has recently announced cuts of approximately $330 million to UNFPA worldwide, $102 million of which will directly impact UNFPA’s work in Afghanistan, according to Mr. Saberton.

Most of this funding would have been used towards the provision of family health and mobile care, both of which are essential in Afghanistan which already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world.

This funding would also have gone towards the providing much needed psychosocial support.

He estimates that 6.9 million women and children in Afghanistan will be affected by the cuts. Moreover, UNFPA will only be able to support approximately 400 of the current 900 health clinics that it supports in Afghanistan, each of which provides life-saving care.

Providing aid with few resources

Despite these challenges, Saberton emphasized that UNFPA will remain in Afghanistan and will continue providing life-saving care.

“UNFPA will be staying to deliver, but we cannot sustain our response without help. We need urgent support to keep these services running and to protect the dignity, health and lives of Afghan women and newborns,” he said.