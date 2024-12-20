Government Shutdown Nears as Speaker Johnson Faces Turmoil and External Pressures

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Friday that he will call Congress back to vote on a bill to prevent a federal government shutdown, with the deadline only hours away. Democrats have accused billionaire Elon Musk of meddling in negotiations. Musk, who donated over $300 million to help elect Donald Trump and other Republicans get elected, reportedly pressured GOP lawmakers to reject a funding agreement. His Wednesday social media posts, criticizing the deal and warning of primary challenges, swayed several Republicans against supporting the measure.

“President Musk woke up on Wednesday morning and saw some things he didn’t like — things that raised questions about his business interests in China,” Rep. Debbie Dingell said Friday on CNN. “Unelected billionaires shouldn’t be allowed to threaten elected officials. That’s not how the democratic process works, and suddenly, we didn’t have a deal.”

Democrats Raise Alarm Over Musk’s Influence

On social media, postings that refer to Musk as a “shadow president” have circulated widely. “There is nothing business-as-usual about having the richest man in the world blow up negotiations just to make more money,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark quipped.

Musk’s upcoming role as co-chair of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration further complicates the situation. Critics argue this position will give him even more sway over policy decisions, potentially at the expense of public interests.

Republicans Look to Trump for Help

Some Republicans have asked for Trump to personally join the negotiations. South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson called the idea of a shutdown “exceptionally stupid” and welcomed Trump’s potential involvement. “I think that’d be wonderful,” Johnson said.

However, Trump’s recent demands for a long-term extension of the debt ceiling—or its complete abolition—have added to the discord. In a Truth Social post Thursday, Trump called the debt ceiling “ridiculous,” a stance that challenges traditional Republican views on fiscal restraint.

Debt Ceiling Debate Complicates Funding Talks

The debt ceiling, introduced in 1917 during World War I, limits how much the federal government can borrow. While some liberals have supported abolishing the ceiling, most Republicans have used it to negotiate spending limits. Trump’s proposal has split his party, with some fearing the loss of a critical bargaining tool in future budget discussions.

GOP leaders are considering dropping the debt ceiling issue to avoid a shutdown. Democrats said they’ve mostly been excluded from the discussions and cannot support any stopgap measures until they are able to view them in their entirety.

Consequences of a Shutdown

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass and the President does not sign funding legislation. Non-essential federal services stop, while essential operations—such as law enforcement, air traffic control, and medical care—continue.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget notes that past shutdowns have caused widespread disruptions:

Social Security and Medicare : Benefits continue, but services like benefit verification and new card issuance are paused.

: Benefits continue, but services like benefit verification and new card issuance are paused. Food Safety : The FDA halts most inspections, risking public health.

: The FDA halts most inspections, risking public health. National Parks : Parks close or operate without services, resulting in lost revenue and environmental damage.

: Parks close or operate without services, resulting in lost revenue and environmental damage. Air Travel : TSA agents and air traffic controllers work without pay, leading to delays and longer security lines.

: TSA agents and air traffic controllers work without pay, leading to delays and longer security lines. Health Services : The NIH stops admitting new patients and processing grants.

: The NIH stops admitting new patients and processing grants. IRS: Tax refunds are delayed, affecting taxpayers awaiting their returns.

Economic Fallout and Federal Employees

A complete shutdown could furlough around 850,000 federal employees. Although back pay is guaranteed once funding is restored, federal contractors typically do not receive compensation for missed work. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the 2018-2019 shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, reduced GDP by $11 billion.

Johnson’s Leadership Under Threat

Speaker Johnson’s efforts to keep the government open have met resistance from moderate Republicans and the Trump-aligned hardliners. Johnson has remained in an unsteady position with his caucus after 38 Republicans joined Democrats in opposing his collapsed plan.

As the midnight deadline approaches, lawmakers are running out of options. Without a resolution, the U.S. will enter its first shutdown since 2019.

“Truly, I don’t know what’s going on,” Democratic Rep. Susan Collins of Maine, stated.