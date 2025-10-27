Hakeem Jeffries Finds His Fire Again on ‘Face the Nation’

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” this week signaled a noticeable change in tone and approach. It was the kind of performance that reminded Democrats why they had chosen him to lead after Nancy Pelosi.

Jeffries, who recently received the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s 2025 National Leadership Award, spoke with a sharpness and conviction that many observers said they had been missing in recent months. He has faced criticism from both inside and outside the Democratic Party, accused of being out of touch and overly cautious. Charlamagne Tha God once mocked him as “AIPAC Shakur,” a jab that stuck with some progressives who saw Jeffries as too aligned with corporate and pro-Israel donors. But his strong showing on Sunday’s broadcast suggested a reawakening of the leader Democrats hoped for when they elevated him to the top of the caucus. “This is day 26 of the Trump, Republican shutdown,” Jeffries said from his Brooklyn district. “We will sit down anytime, anyplace, with anyone, either at the Capitol or back at the White House, to reopen the government and negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that actually meets the needs of the American people.”

Jeffries did not mince words about the economic toll the shutdown is taking on working Americans. He laid the blame squarely at Donald Trump’s feet, describing a growing affordability crisis that has left families struggling with higher food, housing, and energy costs. “Donald Trump and Republicans promised they would lower costs on day one,” Jeffries said. “We know costs haven’t gone down. They’re going up. Inflation is moving in the wrong direction. The Trump tariffs have made life more expensive to the tune of thousands of additional dollars per year.” He also spoke at length about healthcare, calling out Republicans for refusing to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits that help millions of Americans afford coverage. “Hospitals, nursing homes, and community-based health centers are closing all across the country,” he stated. “There is the possibility that Medicare could face a $536 billion cut, the largest in history, if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the year.”

The interview’s tone was combative but focused. When pressed about waiting until the eve of early voting to endorse Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani in New York’s mayoral race, Jeffries calmly redirected attention to his priorities. “I support the Democratic nominee,” he said. “We’re in alignment in terms of the issue related to affordability and the need to address it decisively for the city of New York.” He then delivered one of his most forceful assessments of Donald Trump’s presidency, calling him “an existential threat to the city of New York and beyond, because of the extreme assault that has taken place throughout this year on the economy, on health care, on veterans, on law-abiding immigrant communities, on due process, on the rule of law, and, of course, on the American way of life itself.”

Jeffries’ critics had questioned whether he could channel the same energy that defined Democratic icons before him. On Sunday, he appeared to answer that question with a firm yes. “Here in America, when you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to live a comfortable life,” Jeffries said. “Good paying job, good housing, good health care, good education for your children, and a good retirement, but far too many people are struggling to live paycheck to paycheck and can barely get by. That’s unacceptable in the wealthiest country in the history of the world.”