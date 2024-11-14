HBCU Football Roundup:  Miles College Clinches Spot in SIAC Title Game

By Donald Hunt | Special To The Times

Miles College is on a major roll. The Golden Bears will visit Tuskegee University on Saturday, Nov. 9 with an opportunity to extend its seven-game winning streak on the final regular season game. The kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Miles College (7-2, 7-0) has already clinched a spot in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship (SIAC) game and alone in first place in the SIAC.

The Golden Bears are coming off a terrific 37-3 win over Morehouse College. Quarterback Kamren Ivory completed 10-of-19 passes for 191 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and sparked the Golden Bears’ scoring parade.

Defensive back Lashon Young had four tackles and one interception that was returned 52 yards for a score against Morehouse College. Young, a freshman defensive back, leads Division II with seven interceptions.

In other action, Tuskegee University (5-4, 5-2) suffered a tough 36-28 loss to Clark Atlanta a week ago. However, the Golden Tigers have won five of their last six games.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (5-3, 4-1) will face Grambling State (4-5, 1-4) on Saturday, Nov. 9 on the road. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ASU picked up a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State last week. The Hornets are trying to keep pace with Jackson State (7-2, 5-0) which leads the SWAC East. Alabama A&M (3-5, 1-3) will travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-6, 2-3) on Saturday, Nov. 9. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and last week dropped a 25-20 decision to Southern University last week.