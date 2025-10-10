Advertisement
Hours After Fraud Charge, Black Women Mobilize in Support of NY AG Tish James

By: Stacy M. Brown

Written by Stacy M. Brown

Just hours after the one-count indictment of bank fraud against Black New York Attorney General Tish James, Black women are coming together to stand against Donald Trump and his ongoing attacks on them.  Several groups, including the NAACP, are standing in support of James for doing her job, which involves trying to prosecute alleged unlawful acts by the president.

House Minority Leader, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, said James has “courageously been at the forefront of successfully challenging the Trump administration’s lawless and deeply unpopular overreach.”

Jefferies acknowledged she was “guided by the constitution.”

Three years ago, James brought charges against the president for his business dealings, alleging that he had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to obtain advantageous loan and insurance terms.  A judge ordered Trump to pay $454 million. However, a Manhattan appeals court found the penalties improper but upheld certain business restrictions. 

In recent weeks, President Trump mistakenly leaked on Truth Social a text message to the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, demanding that she charge James, along with former FBI head James Comey. 

The indictment marks the second time in a matter of weeks that the Justice Department has secured charges against one of President Trump’s longtime adversaries. James B. Comey, the former FBI director, was indicted late last month, after an investigation by the exact U.S. attorney’s office that pursued James.

Former White House aide Lindsey Halligan, who has no prosecutorial experience, is also the same woman who began the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Later this month, James is expected in court in Norfolk, Virginia, to face the charge.

Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

