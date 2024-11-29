In the Classroom: How Educators are Teaching Thanksgiving Lessons to the Next Generation

By DaQuan Lawrence | AFRO International Writer

On Nov. 28 the Thanksgiving holiday will arrive, complete with family gatherings, community events and opportunities to give back and be grateful. While conversations about the origin of Thanksgiving and the purpose of the holiday remain suspended between myth and fact-based reality, educators in the state of Maryland grapple each year with how the holiday is addressed in the educational setting.

According to Brittanica, “Thanksgiving is modeled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (Pilgrims) of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people.”

While millions of American citizens use the holiday as the opener to a season of gratitude, for others the holiday is overshadowed by the death and destruction experienced by Native Americans at the hands of Europeans as colonization spread.

According to Dr. Kelli Mosteller, who serves as Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Cultural Heritage Center director, the holiday “disregards against Native Americans and chooses to take…one tiny snapshot.”

“The world of social media puts pretty filters on it so that it doesn’t look the way it truly did,” she said, in a statement.

In real life, the situation was anything but a celebration. According to Holocaust Museum Houston, “when European settlers arrived in the Americas, historians estimate there were over 10 million Native Americans living there. By 1900, their estimated population was under 300,000. Native Americans were subjected to many different forms of violence, all with the intention of destroying the community.”

Information released by the museum states that “in the late 1800s, blankets from smallpox patients were distributed to Native Americans in order to spread disease. There were several wars, and violence was encouraged; for example, European settlers were paid for each Penobscot person they killed.”

Then came more atrocities.

According to the museum, “In the 19th century, 4,000 Cherokee people died on the Trail of Tears, a forced march from the southern U.S. to Oklahoma.”

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is the federally recognized government of the Indigenous population and represents over 38,000 tribal members.

Some members of society believe the factual history behind the holiday provides ample reasons for citizens to not celebrate what is billed to the American public as a time to be thankful. To many Native Americans, the holiday ignores over 400 years of mayhem against Indigenous people and maintains the bloody colonialism system responsible for millions of lives lost.

Erica Frank, a social studies teacher specialist in Maryland, expressed concern over the topic of Thanksgiving and highlighted the significance of educational approaches to engage students.

“As a historian and curriculum writer, I struggle with how the narrative of Thanksgiving is relayed,” Frank said. “Like many American historical events, I struggle with the fact that from a young age we condition our students to be compassionate of individuals who created harm towards other cultures that still have reverberating impacts on society today.”

Frank was born and raised in Anne Arundel County, Md. and is currently in her 11th year of education. She remembers learning about the holiday during her own formative years.

“Unfortunately, my experience with Thanksgiving in grade school was more of a teaching in nostalgic American history–rather than accurate American history,” Frank told the AFRO.

“My grade level holiday themed lessons revolved around making turkey and pilgrim crafts to celebrate the coming together of two cultures during one meal. I was not taught about the Wampanoag tribe or the negative impact of Pilgrims– really, colonists– on Native Americans during this time period,” Frank said. “I appreciate that there are a growing number of resources available which discuss the varied perspectives. I have seen growth on the secondary level of both teachers and students asking the right questions about this day and other similar topics.”

Though the origins of the holiday go back to Plymouth, Mass., 1621, President Abraham Lincoln formally established Thanksgiving as a holiday in the U.S. over 200 years later in November 1863 during the Civil War. The holiday was created as a social mechanism to develop improved relations among northern states, southern states and tribal nations.

Unbeknownst to many Americans, is the fact that during the previous year, President Lincoln ordered 38 Dakota tribal members to die from hanging after corrupt federal agents prevented the Dakota-Sioux from receiving food and provisions. Members of the tribe retaliated while enduring starvation, causing the Dakota War of 1862.

Lincoln ultimately believed that Thanksgiving created an opportunity to reduce Indigenous populations’ negative sentiments and to restore their relationship with the federal government.

But the loyalty to the holiday runs deep- especially in the classroom, where Thanksgiving is formally introduced during the elementary school years, amid a student’s formative development period.

“I remember as far back as kindergarten, when teachers had us play the roles of pilgrims and Native Americans,” said Erica Sellman, an English Language Arts department chair at a middle school in Anne Arundel County. “They separated the class, and the Pilgrim group created a ship while the Native American group created beautiful head pieces from feathers. I recall being upset because I wanted to make a head piece, but I was not in that group.”

The decision of whether to discuss the history of the Thanksgiving holiday in an in-depth manner is largely a matter of an educator’s discretion and dependent upon the educator’s experience and comfortability by addressing the subject with young learners.

“History should be a part of instruction– however, all educators cannot teach sensitive topics without biases,” Sellman said. “It is hard for some educators regardless of ethnicity to discuss some of the context behind historical events, but it can be done, and it should be done.”

Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Education provides resources for educators who are interested in teaching about the Thanksgiving holiday in a culturally responsive manner. Their guide, titled “Teaching Thanksgiving the Culturally Responsive Way,” notes how teachers need to start by deconstructing myths surrounding the holiday.

Experts from Rutgers say myths such as “the arrival of The Mayflower was the introduction between the Pilgrims and Native Americans,” need to be addressed, explored and corrected.

“Europeans had already initiated contact with the Wampanoag tribe through violent slave raiding. When The Mayflower arrived, there were at least two Wampanoag tribe members that spoke English, due to traveling to Europe and back,” states information from Rutgers University’s guide.

The university explains how the myth of “the Wampanoag tribe wanted to help the Pilgrims” is also wrong because “Wampanoag leader Ousamequin chose to welcome the Pilgrims as a strategy. At the time, his tribe was weak and had lower numbers due to coming in contact with disease. He thought an alliance would help strengthen the tribe and protect against rivals.”

Even the Thanksgiving dinner between the Pilgrims and the Native Americans is steeped in incorrect information, according to the university.

“Annual harvests are a tradition in Native American communities, and the Wampanoag’s annual harvest is what the Pilgrims experienced. In reality, a loose version of Thanksgiving was established in 1637 by Massachusetts Bay Governor William Bradford,” report historians from Rutgers. “Instead of commemorating a shared feast, the observance celebrated the Anglo-Pequot War, where armed soldiers surrounded the Pequot village and set it on fire, shooting anyone who tried to escape. During the two-year war, 700 Pequot people were killed or enslaved, with the tribe eventually being eliminated.”

The guide encourages culturally responsive teaching when it comes to the sensitive topic of Thanksgiving in the classroom.

In 2020, the National Education Association took note of Native educators who declared that lessons on the subject and holiday can be both accurate, respectful and interesting to learn about with an element of commemoration.