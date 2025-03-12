Interior 2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X 360 Video

Take a closer look at the flexible seating positions and massive cargo area.

Interior 2025 Nissan Armada PRO 4X 360 VideoInside, Nissan has upped its game. The quilted leather seats, lava red stitching, and the massive 14.2-inch digital dashboard and 14.7-inch touchscreen create a modern and premium feel. The tech is packed in, too, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Google built-in, and a Klipsch premium audio system. You won’t be bored on those long road trips.

Note: If you are new to moving around in a 360-degree video, use the icon in the upper left of the video panel to select your angle of view.

