Media Monday 6/1

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Nearly 40% of missing cases involve Black individuals, yet mainstream news rarely covers them.

This Media Monday, @totallyRandie is recapping our week and highlighting the @defendernetwork’s critical “Black & Missing” initiative in Houston, Texas.

This isn’t just a trend—it’s a legacy. This legendary publication has been the trusted, fearless voice for the community since 1930, telling the stories mainstream media chooses to ignore.

Give them a follow @defendernetwork to back their vital reporting.

Share this post to your stories to keep our community informed.

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Author: BlackPressUSA